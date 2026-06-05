Pedro Miguel News: Versatile option in defense

Pedro Miguel has once again made Qatar's World Cup squad and should be a consistent option throughout the competition.

Pedro Miguel enters the World Cup as one of the most battle-tested defenders in Qatar's squad after years of service at both club and international level. The veteran has previously contributed both at right- and center-back, giving the coaching staff valuable flexibility across the back line. While he doesn't offer a lot of attacking upside as part of a relatively weak side, his positional awareness and defensive discipline continue to make him a trusted option in major matches. He could benefit from Qatar's compact defensive approach, which may allow him to accumulate clearances, interceptions and other defensive statistics. He's currently expected to enjoy significant time on the right side of a back four.