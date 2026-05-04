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Pedro Neto Injury: Not in squad Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Pedro (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Monday's clash against Nottingham Forest, with no details provided on the nature of the issue, the club posted.

Pedro's absence is a notable blow for Chelsea given his importance in the attack, with the Portuguese winger having contributed five goals and four assists across 32 Premier League appearances this season. Cole Palmer is expected to shift to the right side in his absence, with Jesse Derry deployed on the left. No return timeline has been provided, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
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