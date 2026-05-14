Pedro Neto Injury: Returns ahead of Final
Pedro (knock) returned to training this week and could be an option for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City, according to coach Calum McFarlane. "Neto and Garnacho have trained well this week, so both looking really good. We're really hopeful with them as well. So, positive signs"
Pedro's return to the training pitch is an encouraging development after missing Chelsea's last two fixtures with the knock. The Portuguese winger has scored five goals and provided four assists across 32 Premier League appearances this season, and his availability for the FA Cup final would be a significant boost for interim coach Calum McFarlane heading into Saturday's showpiece fixture.
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