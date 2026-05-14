Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto Injury: Returns ahead of Final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Pedro (knock) returned to training this week and could be an option for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City, according to coach Calum McFarlane. "Neto and Garnacho have trained well this week, so both looking really good. We're really hopeful with them as well. So, positive signs"

Pedro's return to the training pitch is an encouraging development after missing Chelsea's last two fixtures with the knock. The Portuguese winger has scored five goals and provided four assists across 32 Premier League appearances this season, and his availability for the FA Cup final would be a significant boost for interim coach Calum McFarlane heading into Saturday's showpiece fixture.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
14 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago