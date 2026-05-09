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Pedro Neto Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Neto (knock) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Liverpool.

Neto has been ruled out after interim coach Calum McFarlane confirmed he was unlikely to be available, with the knock that kept him out of Monday's fixture against Nottingham Forest proving too significant to overcome in time. The Portuguese winger has scored five goals and provided four assists across 32 Premier League appearances this season, making his continued absence a notable concern for Chelsea as the season enters its final stretch. Cole Palmer is expected to start on the right wing in his place, with Neto's availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored closely.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
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