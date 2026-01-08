Neto matched a season-high Wednesday with 12 cross attempts (one accurate) and three shot attempts (zero on goal) as 10-man Chelsea fell in a 2-1 road defeat to Fulham. Across his last five appearances (four starts), the attacker has attempted 34 crosses (six accurate), 13 corners and seven shots (one on goal) while creating eight chances. Neto's five goals over 21 Premier League appearances (19 starts) this season match his career-high set over 31 appearances (30 starts) with Wolverhampton during the 2020\/21 campaign.