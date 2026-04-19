Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: Active day attacking

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Neto recorded three shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

Neto was all over the field in the attack Saturday, with the winger notching a solid two chances created, three shots and eight crosses, but all went to waste as they lost. He remains just one goal contribution from double digits this season, with his last goal contribution only coming two games ago in the form of an assist.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More
FPL GW33 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target for Gameweek 33
SOC
FPL GW33 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target for Gameweek 33
Author Image
Brad Mayor
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)
SOC
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago