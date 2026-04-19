Pedro Neto News: Active day attacking
Neto recorded three shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester United.
Neto was all over the field in the attack Saturday, with the winger notching a solid two chances created, three shots and eight crosses, but all went to waste as they lost. He remains just one goal contribution from double digits this season, with his last goal contribution only coming two games ago in the form of an assist.
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