Pedro Neto News: Active off bench

Neto recorded four shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Brentford.

Neto is one of multiple players Chelsea benched for what looked to be a relatively easy fixture Sunday. Even with limited time, the midfielder made adequate use of what he got, including getting his first shots on goal since February. In three of Neto's last four appearances, he has logged multiple shots and chances created with at least one accurate cross.