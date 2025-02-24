Pedro Neto News: Assists against Aston Villa
Neto assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Aston Villa.
Neto saw the start again for Chelsea, assisting the lone goal for the Blues on Saturday. He had a solid outing despite not finding the back of the net, making four shots (two on target), four chances created and three crosses (one accurate). This was a positive sign for the forward, who is set to remain in the lineup for the injured Nicolas Jackson.
