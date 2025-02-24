Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: Assists against Aston Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Neto assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Aston Villa.

Neto saw the start again for Chelsea, assisting the lone goal for the Blues on Saturday. He had a solid outing despite not finding the back of the net, making four shots (two on target), four chances created and three crosses (one accurate). This was a positive sign for the forward, who is set to remain in the lineup for the injured Nicolas Jackson.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now