Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: Assists opener in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Neto assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Neto assisted Joao Pedro as Chelsea took an early 1-0 lead against Burnley. The lead lasted until added time before they conceded and drew the game. The winger attempted seven crosses and one shot but was unable to provide further, creating three chances. He had scored a hat-trick in the FA Cup win over Hull, having been on the bench against Leeds in the last Premier League match. In total, he has scored five goals and provided four assists, although he hasn't scored in the Premier League since early December.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
