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Pedro Neto News: Assists opener Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Neto assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Neto set up Enzo Fernandez's opening goal in the 18th minute Tuesday, the lone chance he created in the match. He also recorded a secondary assist on Andrey Santos' goal in the second half, making a clear mark on the rivalry match. He now has 10 goal contributions (five goals and five assists) through 33 Premier League appearances this season. He'll look to end the season strong Sunday at Sunderland.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
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