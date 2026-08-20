Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: Could fill new role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 4:46pm

Neto could be used as a right wing-back in coach Xabi Alonso's 3-4-2-1 formation after preseason tours in Australia and Asia, according to The Athletic.

Neto could see his offensive responsibilities reduced with a shift to wing-back, especially if he sits behind several options such as Cole Palmer, Estevao and Morgan Rogers in attacking spots. However, staying in the starting lineup and offering set-piece ability are encouraging signs that allow the Portuguese to retain some of his creative threat. Additionally, he'll have a chance to rack up defensive output and get involved in ground duels in most fixtures. His positional usage will be worth monitoring closely after he started 30 of 34 Premier League matches last season.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
SOC
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season
SOC
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Premier League Set-Piece Takers 2026/27: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks for Every Team
SOC
Premier League Set-Piece Takers 2026/27: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks for Every Team
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
SOC
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago