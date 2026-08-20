Pedro Neto News: Could fill new role

Neto could be used as a right wing-back in coach Xabi Alonso's 3-4-2-1 formation after preseason tours in Australia and Asia, according to The Athletic.

Neto could see his offensive responsibilities reduced with a shift to wing-back, especially if he sits behind several options such as Cole Palmer, Estevao and Morgan Rogers in attacking spots. However, staying in the starting lineup and offering set-piece ability are encouraging signs that allow the Portuguese to retain some of his creative threat. Additionally, he'll have a chance to rack up defensive output and get involved in ground duels in most fixtures. His positional usage will be worth monitoring closely after he started 30 of 34 Premier League matches last season.