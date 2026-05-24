Pedro Neto News: Delivers assist in loss

Neto assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Sunderland.

Neto supplied the backwards pass that led to Cole Palmer's goal from outside the box in the 56th minute against the Black Cats. The winger also led his side in chances created Sunday and finished the season with assists in consecutive appearances. His six Premier League assists matched his output from the previous campaign, although he required 375 additional minutes to reach that mark. Neto now looks set to see international action with Portugal in the World Cup.