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Pedro Neto News: Finds bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Neto (knock) is on the bench for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Neto has been included in the squad after returning to training during the week following two consecutive absences with the knock, with coach Calum McFarlane's positive signs translating into a bench role rather than an immediate return to the starting lineup for the FA Cup final. The Portuguese winger has scored five goals and provided four assists across 32 Premier League appearances this season, and his presence among the substitutes is a welcome development for Chelsea heading into Saturday's showpiece fixture at Wembley. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow once the coaching staff are fully satisfied the knock has settled, with his availability off the bench already offering a significant attacking threat to unleash if needed.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
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