Pedro Neto News: First UCL assist of season

Neto assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 5-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Neto registered his first Champions League assist of the season in Wednesday's 5-2 loss against PSG, setting up Enzo Fernandez after driving down the left flank and squaring the ball across the box. The winger was one of the main attacking outlets, using his pace and dribbling ability to create danger in transition and stretch the opposition defense, while adding two key passes and three corners. Neto has continued to be a productive presence in attack this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions