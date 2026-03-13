Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: First UCL assist of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Neto assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 5-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Neto registered his first Champions League assist of the season in Wednesday's 5-2 loss against PSG, setting up Enzo Fernandez after driving down the left flank and squaring the ball across the box. The winger was one of the main attacking outlets, using his pace and dribbling ability to create danger in transition and stretch the opposition defense, while adding two key passes and three corners. Neto has continued to be a productive presence in attack this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago