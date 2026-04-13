Pedro Neto News: Five crosses from flank

Neto generated one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Neto would play the full 90 on the left flank Sunday and was unable to do much to alter the match, recording a decent five crosses but only earning one shot on goal. He has not earned a goal contribution in league play since Feb. 21, with nine in 30 appearances this season.