Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: Five crosses from flank

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Neto generated one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Neto would play the full 90 on the left flank Sunday and was unable to do much to alter the match, recording a decent five crosses but only earning one shot on goal. He has not earned a goal contribution in league play since Feb. 21, with nine in 30 appearances this season.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
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