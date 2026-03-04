Pedro Neto News: Option again
Neto has cleared his suspension after being ineligible for Wednesday's clash with Aston Villa.
Neto may return to contention now ahead of a busy schedule that includes league, cup and UCL action. He'll likely bounce back into his usual spot on the right wing, pushing Cole Palmer back to the No. 10 position and Alejandro Garnacho to the bench. The Portuguese has scored nine goals and delivered four assists over 36 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season.
