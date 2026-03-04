Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Neto has cleared his suspension after being ineligible for Wednesday's clash with Aston Villa.

Neto may return to contention now ahead of a busy schedule that includes league, cup and UCL action. He'll likely bounce back into his usual spot on the right wing, pushing Cole Palmer back to the No. 10 position and Alejandro Garnacho to the bench. The Portuguese has scored nine goals and delivered four assists over 36 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More
