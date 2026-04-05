Pedro Neto News: Provides assist in victory

Neto registered one assist to go with five corners and five crosses in Saturday's 7-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Port Vale.

Neto sparked Joao Pedro's 25th minute goal with a strong run down the right wing, winning the ball battle against Liam Gordon before firing in a low cross that the Brazilian buried with confidence, and he also whipped in the dangerous ball that led to Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel's own goal after attacking the box and setting up Cole Palmer. The winger also forced a strong save from the opposing keeper with a powerful second-half strike before coming off in the 61st minute, ending the match with one assist, one chance created and one shot. Neto now has two assists in his last four appearances across all competitions and is carrying strong momentum into Chelsea's final stretch of the season.