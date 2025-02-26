Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: Scores goal with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Neto scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-0 victory against Southampton.

Neto is back on the scoresheet for a second match in a row to help with the blowout win on Tuesday. His form has been promising of late with two goals and assists in the last four league matches, totaling 11 crosses (four accurate) and 10 shots (four on target) in that span.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
More Stats & News
