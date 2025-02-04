Pedro Neto News: Scores off bench
Neto scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Monday's 2-1 victory over West Ham United.
Neto ended up scoring the go ahead goal that helped Chelsea get the win Monday after playing 38 minutes off the bench. He continues his rotational role for the Blues with four starts in the last eight appearances, scoring once on 11 shots (two on target) in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now