Neto started Wednesday's clash against Leeds United on the bench but wasted no time making an impact, finding the net just four minutes after coming on from a Jamie Gittens assist to bring his season total to five goals in 17 appearances across all competitions. He has shown his ability to be decisive at any moment, registering 10 shots and 12 crosses in his last four matches. Though he started this match as a substitute, the Portuguese winger continues to be a regular starter, having made 16 starts in his previous 17 matches.