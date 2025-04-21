Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: Scores stoppage time winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Neto scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 win over Fulham.

Neto put his laces through the ball in second half stoppage time Sunday to score and complete the Chelsea comeback in their 2-1 triumph at Craven Cottage. The attacker led the Chelsea attack with nine attempted crosses (three accurate) over his 90 minutes of play, and he tracked back to contribute one clearance and one block to the team's defensive effort. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Neto has attempted 45 crosses (17 accurate) and 20 corners

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
