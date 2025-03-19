Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: Sends six crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Neto generated three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Neto is on a five game streak of featuring in the starting XI for the blues, scoring one with two assists in that span. He's started 16 times in the 26 league appearances during his first campaign in London, totaling three goals and four assist while sending 82 crosses (22 won).

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
