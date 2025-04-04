Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: Seven crosses vs Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Neto registered two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Neto recorded seven crosses versus Spurs Wednesday, tying his most in a match this season. He recorded two accurate crosses and also created multiple chances for the ninth time this season. He also helped record a clean sheet as he won five duels and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
More Stats & News
