Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: Suspended further match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Neto is suspended for Saturday's match against Newcastle, according to the England FA.

Neto will sit out over the weekend after he received a further suspension, serving a one-game ban against Newcastle. This comes after he already served a suspension last league match, receiving a further ban due to his actions when leaving the field, claiming he had not exited the field in proper time. He will now return in league play against Everton on March 21, with Alejandro Garnacho as a possible replacement until Neto returns.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
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