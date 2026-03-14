Pedro Neto News: Suspension served

Neto is available after being banned in the last two EPL games.

Neto completed his suspension in Saturday's loss to Newcastle, where Cole Palmer and Alejandro Garnacho played on the flanks. The Portuguese may now return, perhaps in Garnacho's place, for upcoming contests, and could also compete for corner and free kicks with Reece James. Prior to the ban, Neto scored five goals and provided four assists across 28 league appearances.