Pedro Neto News: Two yellows in three minutes
Neto was sent off in the 70th minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss to Arsenal.
Neto would receive his first yellow card in the 67th minute and would pick up another just three minutes later, leading to a red card. This is going to be a tough loss for the club after three straight starts and four goal contributions during that span. He will next be an option Saturday when they face Wrexham, with Alejandro Garnacho a possible replacement when facing Newcastle on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 285 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 285 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 219 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2716 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2716 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More