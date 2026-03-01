Pedro Neto News: Two yellows in three minutes

Neto was sent off in the 70th minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

Neto would receive his first yellow card in the 67th minute and would pick up another just three minutes later, leading to a red card. This is going to be a tough loss for the club after three straight starts and four goal contributions during that span. He will next be an option Saturday when they face Wrexham, with Alejandro Garnacho a possible replacement when facing Newcastle on Wednesday.