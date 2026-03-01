Pedro Neto headshot

Pedro Neto News: Two yellows in three minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Neto was sent off in the 70th minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

Neto would receive his first yellow card in the 67th minute and would pick up another just three minutes later, leading to a red card. This is going to be a tough loss for the club after three straight starts and four goal contributions during that span. He will next be an option Saturday when they face Wrexham, with Alejandro Garnacho a possible replacement when facing Newcastle on Wednesday.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Neto See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago