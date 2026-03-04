Pedro News: Available midweek

Pedro (ankle) was a bench option for Tuesday's Coppa Italia fixture versus Atalanta.

Pedro returned to full training on the eve of the game but didn't sub in. He had missed three tilts with an ankle sprain. He'll resume providing depth on the wings behind Mattia Zaccagni, Gustav Tang Isaksen and Matteo Cancellieri. He has taken at least one shot in his last four showings, amassing seven attempts (five on target), scoring three goals and adding three key passes, five crosses (one accurate) and three corners over that span.