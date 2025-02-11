Fantasy Soccer
Pedro News: Brace as a sub in huge win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Pedro scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-1 victory versus Monza.

Pedro scored twice as he came on as a first-half sub for Boulaye Dia. The winger was fed through by Valentin Castellanos in the 57th minute to put the team 2-0 ahead. His second goal came in the 77th minute to put the game beyond doubt at 4-0. His three shots on target are the most he has taken in any game this season. The Spaniard has only started four Serie A games this season.

