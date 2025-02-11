Pedro News: Brace as a sub in huge win

Pedro scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-1 victory versus Monza.

Pedro scored twice as he came on as a first-half sub for Boulaye Dia. The winger was fed through by Valentin Castellanos in the 57th minute to put the team 2-0 ahead. His second goal came in the 77th minute to put the game beyond doubt at 4-0. His three shots on target are the most he has taken in any game this season. The Spaniard has only started four Serie A games this season.