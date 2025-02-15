Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pedro headshot

Pedro News: Held in check by Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Pedro won one of one tackle and registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Pedro drew the nod since Boulaye Dia wasn't fully fit but didn't have a a great game. He could get further chances from the start even if the teammate returned because Taty Castellanos subbed off with a thigh injury in this one. He has had a brace and posted 10 shots (three on target), four key passes, eight crosses (one accurate) and three corners in the last five rounds.

Pedro
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now