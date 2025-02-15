Pedro News: Held in check by Napoli

Pedro won one of one tackle and registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Pedro drew the nod since Boulaye Dia wasn't fully fit but didn't have a a great game. He could get further chances from the start even if the teammate returned because Taty Castellanos subbed off with a thigh injury in this one. He has had a brace and posted 10 shots (three on target), four key passes, eight crosses (one accurate) and three corners in the last five rounds.