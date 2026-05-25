Pedro News: Nets in win

Pedro scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Pisa.

Pedro got on the scoresheet during Saturday's win over Pisa. The forward was dangerous throughout and made the most of his chances to finish the season with five goals. That's not a massive return, but five goals and two assists in only 972 minutes played isn't bad efficiency. Pedro is set for supersub role once again if he returns next season.