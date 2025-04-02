Pedro News: Provides assist in draw

Pedro assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Torino.

Pedro assisted Adam Marusic's opening goal in the second half of Monday's match against Torino. This was his first assist of the Serie A season as he has not been a regular starter, making only six starts in 23 appearances. His next opportunity to contribute will be against Atalanta on Sunday.