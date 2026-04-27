Pedro News: Scores, assists off bench

Pedro scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Monday's 3-3 draw against Udinese.

Pedro came on at halftime and was a big hit, scoring a goal and assisting on another to help Lazio salvage a point in their chase for a Europe spot for next season. He could get the start after this effort in the next match against Cremonese, a side which has allowed 51 goals in 34 Serie A games.