Pedro News: Sends in three crosses against Parma

Pedro had three crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle (zero won) and drew one foul in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Parma.

Pedro got the nod again, filling in for Mattia Zaccagni (hip), and had an okay performance, but he was yanked early in the second half, and Tijjani Noslin scored off the bench. The two will likely be in contention in the next match. Pedro has totaled five crosses (one accurate), one chance created and two tackles (one won) in the last four contests (two starts).