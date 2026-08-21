Pedro Obiang headshot

Pedro Obiang News: Retires and assumes front-office role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Obiang has been formally appointed as Monza's sporting director after wrapping up his career.

Obiang had been working behind the scenes throughout the summer, but the team hadn't made the announcement yet. He had appeared 35 times last year, scoring and assisting twice. He played primarily for Sampdoria, Sassuolo and West Ham United in his career.

Pedro Obiang
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Obiang See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Obiang See More
Togga Strategies: Don't Draft Defenders Early
SOC
Togga Strategies: Don't Draft Defenders Early
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 28, 2017