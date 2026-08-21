Pedro Obiang News: Retires and assumes front-office role
Obiang has been formally appointed as Monza's sporting director after wrapping up his career.
Obiang had been working behind the scenes throughout the summer, but the team hadn't made the announcement yet. He had appeared 35 times last year, scoring and assisting twice. He played primarily for Sampdoria, Sassuolo and West Ham United in his career.
Pedro Obiang
Free Agent
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