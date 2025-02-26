Pedro Pedraza News: Defensive effort in win

Pedraza registered five tackles (four won) and three interceptions in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Pedraza featured in the first half before being subbed off for Santiago Homenchenko in his return to the initial lineup following a series of three games on the bench. Despite his reduced amount of minutes, the Mexican led the home side in tackles and interceptions during the match. Unfortunately for him, his inclusion was likely a change to rest Homenchenko and Elias Montiel, who will be his main positional rivals for the remainder of the campaign.