Pedro Pedraza News: Scores off bench in defeat

Pedraza scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toluca.

Pedraza reduced the scoring deficit through a spectacular shot from distance in the 86th minute at Toluca. He served as a substitute, as he has in the last four Liga MX clashes, getting limited minutes behind Elias Montiel and Santiago Homenchenko. However, the goal could increase Pedraza's chances of playing a more significant role in central midfield for the final stretch of the season.