Pedro Pereira News: Passable against Venezia

Pereira had one shot (zero on target), four tackles (two won), one interception and four clearances in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Venezia.

Pereira was decent and put up numbers in the back and had one of the biggest chances of the game for his side on a header. He has tallied four crosses (zero accurate), 13 tackles (six won), six interceptions and 14 clearances in the last five games, playing consistently as a center-back and not on the wing.