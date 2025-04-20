Pedro Pereira News: Wins three tackles against Napoli
Pereira registered one cross (one accurate), four tackles (three won), one block and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.
Pereira started as a center-back and ended the game on the wing, which helped him pick up stats on both ends. He has registered 17 tackles (nine won), five interceptions, 14 clearances and two blocks in the last five matches, with no clean sheets.
