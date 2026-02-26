Pedro Porro headshot

Pedro Porro Injury: Back available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Porro (hamstring) is back available for Saturday's clash against Fulham after resuming training this week, coach Igor Tudor said in the press conference.

Porro returned to training this week and is available again for Saturday's clash against Fulham after missing the last five matches due to a hamstring injury. The full-back was an undisputed starter prior to his setback and is expected to quickly reclaim his spot, as he remains a key piece in his side's attacking build-up and set-piece duties.

Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur
