Pedro Porro Injury: Back in team training

Porro (hamstring) returned to training Wednesday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Fulham, according to Sam Tabuteau from The Standard.

Porro returned to training Wednesday after missing the last five matches due to a hamstring injury and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Fulham. The right-back is a locked-in starter when fully fit, having started 28 of his 30 appearances across all competitions this season, and his return could provide a significant boost in the club's fight to avoid relegation.