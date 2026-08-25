Pedro Porro Injury: Expected on bench Wednesday

Porro is set to be on the bench for Wednesday's cup match against Charlton Athletic, according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi, per football london.

Porro was left out of the season opener at Brentford as Tottenham managed his fitness following a late return from Spain's World Cup campaign, which left him with little preseason work. He's now set to be included on the bench for Wednesday's cup match with Charlton Athletic, a chance to get minutes under him and build toward full sharpness. If that goes well and he's fully fit, he could be in line to replace Archie Gray in the lineup for Saturday's visit from Newcastle United, though head coach Roberto De Zerbi will likely want to see how he comes through Wednesday first before committing to that.