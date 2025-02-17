Pedro Porro News: 10 crosses in Sunday's win
Porro had 10 crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Manchester United.
Porro recorded 10 crosses in Sunday's victory, his fifth match this season with double digit crosses. He also created three chances for the fourth time this season. He helped keep his fifth clean sheet of the season as well, contributing two tackles, three interceptions and two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.
