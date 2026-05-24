Pedro Porro News: 12 crosses in finale
Porro had two shots (zero on goal), 12 crosses (six accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Everton.
Porro had another strong performance in Sunday's season finale, helping Spurs secure the win to avoid relegation. He created three chances in his third consecutive match, recorded 12 crosses for the fifth time this season and tied a season high with six accurate crosses. He also helped keep a clean sheet, contributing four tackles, four clearances and one interception on the defensive end. He finishes the season with just three goal contributions (one goal and two assists), his fewest in four seasons with Tottenham, but he played a crucial role down the stretch to keep his side in the Premier League.
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