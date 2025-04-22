Pedro Porro News: 23 crosses and assist Monday

Porro assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 23 crosses (eight accurate) and four corners in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Nottingham Forest.

After Spurs went down two goals early in Monday's match, the club spent the rest of the match on the attack, with much of that funneled through Porro. He recorded a whopping 23 crosses, including eight accurate, and created seven chances in the match, all of which marked season highs. One of those crosses connected with Richarlison in the 87th minute to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Porro and Spurs were unable to find the equalizer after that. It was a fantastic attacking performance by Porro, but he cannot be expected to have near that much volume every week.