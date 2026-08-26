Pedro Porro News: Bench option
Porro (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Charlton.
Porro was likely to be selected for the team sheet Wednesday and has, with the defender given a bench role. He will likely be introduced into the match later to test his legs, having missed the season opener on Saturday. He will look to get back into a starting role at right-back once his fitness levels are better, having started 32 games last season.
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