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Pedro Porro News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Porro (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Charlton.

Porro was likely to be selected for the team sheet Wednesday and has, with the defender given a bench role. He will likely be introduced into the match later to test his legs, having missed the season opener on Saturday. He will look to get back into a starting role at right-back once his fitness levels are better, having started 32 games last season.

Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur
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