Pedro Porro News: Creative in Monday's draw

Porro registered two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Leeds United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Porro was once again Spurs' main creative force Monday, leading the way with nine crosses (four accurate) and three chances created. While it was a statistically solid performance from him, he looked a bit off his game and seemed to be slightly rattled by the Leeds press. He played well on the defensive end though, recording three interceptions, two tackles, one clearance and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.