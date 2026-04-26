Pedro Porro News: Eight crosses and clean sheet Saturday

Porro had two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Porro had another productive outing on both ends of the pitch Saturday, highlighted by his fourth consecutive match with eight crosses. He added two chances and took two off-target shots on the attack. He also kept his first clean sheet since Jan. 1, contributing five clearances, four tackles and one interception in his full 90 minutes of action.