Pedro Porro News: Ends preseason with zero minutes
Porro is not part of Tottenham's squad to face Hoffenheim, ending preseason without a single minute played, the club announced.
Porro reported to Tottenham after winning the World Cup with Spain, playing the full 120 minutes in the final against Argentina and contributing two goals along with seven shots and 10 chances created across the tournament. He made 34 Premier League appearances last season, contributing a goal and two assists, and his lack of preseason involvement adds a layer of uncertainty heading into the Aug. 22 opener against Brentford. Archie Gray could start in his place if Porro isn't yet up to full match condition. Porro is expected to build up his fitness quickly once the competitive season begins.
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