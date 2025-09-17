Porro recorded four crosses in Tuesday's win, securing one accurate cross and one chance created on the attack. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet, contributing two tackles, one interception and three clearances in his full 90 minutes of action. Although he has kept four clean sheets across five appearances (EPL and UCL) this season, his attacking numbers have taken a hit. With Mohammed Kudus now at right wing and Xavi Simons and Kudus both taking corners, there are just less opportunities for Porro to be involved on the attack as there were last season.