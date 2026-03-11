Pedro Porro News: Goal and assist Tuesday

Porro scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Tuesday's 5-2 defeat versus Atlético Madrid.

Spurs fell into a 4-0 deficit just 22 minutes into the match, and Porro is the only reason why this Round of 16 tie is not already over. He scored a nice goal in the 26th minute off a Richarlison assist, and not only did that cut the deficit down to three goals but it also clearly settled a completely rattled Spurs side. He then assisted Dominic Solanke's strike in the 76th minute which gave Tottenham a sliver of hope heading into the second leg next Wednesday. The team will have no shot unless they can fix the defensive issues, so Porro will need to step up on that end of the pitch as well.